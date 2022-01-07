Let me be one of the latest to wish you a Happy New Year! Side note, when is the cut-off for wishing people a Happy New Year? Oh well, that’s a thought for another day.
I’m glad to start 2022, but I think 2021 got a bad rap since I’m talking out loud here. I know it was a tough year for a lot of folks, but for me personally, it was a great year as I got the chance to come back to doing something that I love here at the RN-T. I’m thankful for that and hope to be here for many, many more Happy New Years.
One of my resolutions (one I intend on keeping rather than the one I made to work out every day in 2022 that came up a little short by ending on Jan. 3) is to write more columns to share my random sports thoughts with you, the reader. My hope is to write at least one column every few weeks at the minimum. It’s tougher than you might think with so much going on to put out a sports section every day, but I’m going to try my best to consistently write columns that you will enjoy reading or at least suffering through.
So here is my first attempt in 2022 with some thoughts on a few different topics.
Picking All-Area Teams is a fun, rewarding and stressful experience all rolled into one
One of the things I get to do as the sports editor here is pick the All-Area Teams for various high school sports once that specific season comes to an end. I try to honor the athletes that stand out the most on their local teams along with the help of the coaches, who submit nominations for their players they believe deserve it the most.
It is something I enjoy doing because any time I can promote or encourage the local high school athletes in any way, I’m all for it. But it also comes with a lot of stress. I know that based on the decisions made for All-Area Selections, some will be happy and some will not be so happy.
I can assure you that it is a task I do not take lightly. I spend a lot of time (probably way more than I should) going over the coaches’ nominations and trying to pick the best MVPs, Players of the Year, First Team and Honorable Mention selections that I can. I have to take into account the players’ stats, intangibles, success of their team and a lot of other factors.
I’m not sure if there is a bigger relief that I feel in this job (other than when the Pigskin Preview is finished each year and I get to finally enjoy the start of football season) than when the All-Area Team is finished, pictures are made and it runs in the paper. I always have a few that disagree with some of the picks from coaches to family members to friends, and they have every right to voice their opinion on the matter. I hold no ill will toward anyone who sends me emails, tweets, voicemails, etc., and I try to handle each of them with as much understanding and patience as I can.
At the end of the day, the point is to honor these young athletes. I hope that I can make them (and those that support them) proud of what they accomplished during that season. And I hope that those that read about the All-Area Teams in the paper or online can approach it with a little more understanding of what goes into making them.
With that said, I hope you enjoyed the All-Area Softball and Volleyball Teams that have been released in the last several weeks, and I look forward to finalizing the All-Area Football Team to published very soon.
Falcons, Smith make the best out of this season
The Atlanta Falcons were officially eliminated from postseason contention last Sunday with their loss to Buffalo. But to even be able to say that they were alive for a playoff berth in the second-to-last week of the season is quite an accomplishment in itself.
I, along with many, though this was going to be a season with success that was few and far between for the Falcons. I’m talking about and two or three-win season. But the coaching job that Arthur Smith has done in his first year is one of the best in recent memory in the NFL in my opinion.
The Falcons’ roster is deficient to put it lightly. There are several areas where the talent level is not exactly high. So for Smith to use the pieces he has on this team to win seven games (with one left on Sunday vs. the rival Saints) is incredible.
It gives me hope for the future this franchise. It will be interesting to see what they do with Matt Ryan this coming offseason as they have to decide to give him another try as they rebuild or start fresh with a new, younger quarterback either via the draft or free agency. No matter which route they go, I have faith that with Arthur Smith in charge, the future is bright for a franchise that has been one of the most up-and-down organizations in the NFL over the last decade-plus.
Is it Georgia’s time?
Georgia and Alabama will meet on Monday night to decide the national championship. They were clearly the two best teams, and I’m excited to get to see them be the final two left standing to battle it out.
I’ll try to put my personal feelings on the Bulldogs aside as many of you know I’m one of the few around these parts that does not bleed red and black. (I would say I bleed white and gold, but from the beatings Georgia Tech has taken in recent years, mostly I just bleed during college football season.)
I think it is inevitable that Georgia will eventually win a national championship. With as much talent as Kirby Smart has brought to Athens in his time there and with as many chances as they have to play in huge games, I honestly believe that there’s no way he can’t win a national title there.
As many times as I’ve gone over the game in my head over the last week since their semifinal wins, I think this is finally Georgia’s time. I expect a close battle unlike the SEC Championship Game a few weeks ago, but I think the Bulldogs come out on top. I’ve got Georgia winning 31-28. But if I’m wrong, I certainly won’t mind.