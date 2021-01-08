ATLANTA – The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) has announced its current fan policy, which is slated to start as athletic competition gets underway the weekend of January 15-17.
Fans will be limited to only students, faculty, and staff members that are part of an SAA institution’s COVID-19 on-campus community. These members of the campus community must be subject to all of their institution’s COVID-19 protocols, including but not limited to regular testing.
At this time no outside fans, parents, or spectators will be allowed at any SAA competition.
Each institution may determine the number of limited fans it allows to attend a competition based on that school’s COVID-19 policies and procedures and local health guidelines for gathering restrictions.
Throughout this semester, the SAA COVID-19 Task Force committee will continue to monitor all fan procedures and policies based on national and local health recommendations, social distancing, masking, contact tracing, and coronavirus testing.