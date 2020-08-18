The Rome Lady Wolves earned their first 'W' of the 2020 season after a 12-4 drubbing of the Armuchee Lady Indians.
Rome started out as Maci Andrews scampered for an inside-the-ark home run, picking up three RBIs in the process to go up 3-0.
Cassie Covington collected the win, going 4 2/3 innings surrendering three runs (one earned) and one punchout. Maci Andrews went the rest of the way, pitching 1 1/3 innings with a run allowed.
The game ended in the bottom of the sixth inning after Rome pushed across its 12th run to take a 8-run advantage over the Lady Indians. Rome moved to 1-2 while Armuchee dropped to 1-4.
After a road contest at East Paulding, Rome gears up to face Paulding County on Thursday at Rome High School. Meanwhile, Armuchee is off until Saturday when the Lady Indians host Gordon Central in a doubleheader.
The Pepperell Lady Dragons shut down and shut out Paulding County by the score of 8-0. Pepperell improves its record to 2-2.
Sophomore Morgan Willingham led the way offensively with three hits. Senior Jacey Blanton picked up two RBIs on the evening.
Junior pitcher Chloe Jones went six strong innings of three-hit softball with 12 strikeouts.
After a quick turnaround to take on Temple, the Lady Dragons return to action versus the Model Lady Devils in their Region 7-AA opener.