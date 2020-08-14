Thursday afternoon saw quite a bit of softball action across northwest Georgia.
The Coosa Eagles remained undefeated, moving their record to 2-0 after a 5-2 home victory over Temple High School. The Lady Eagles next travel across the county line to Gordon County to face the Gordon Central Lady Warriors.
The Armuchee Lady Indians picked up their first win of 2020 13-8 over visiting Christian Heritage. Izzy Espy, Kenzie Osborn and Delaney Steen each recorded two hits. The three combined for six RBIs.
“Still learning and getting better," Armuchee head coach Andy Henderson said in an email. "Hitters were very aggressive today and it worked out well."
Sara Harris saw time on the mound for the Lady Indians, going four innings with two strikeouts and conceding four runs.
"We are still improving of our defensive play," Henderson continued. "Region is starting soon."
Region play for the Lady Indians begins on Aug. 25 when they visit Bowdon.
The Rome Lady Wolves fell to 0-2 after a 9-1 road loss at Trion High School. They regroup and prepare to host Armuchee on Monday.