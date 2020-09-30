Wednesday proved to be pivotal for four Floyd County-based softball teams as Coosa, Pepperell and Rome picked up key region victories on the final day of September.
Pepperell vs. Chattooga
The Pepperell Lady Dragons (11-2) have now reached a double-digit win streak after taking down the Chattooga Lady Indians 5-0 shutout in a regional battle at Pepperell High School. The Lady Dragons are now 6-0 in Region 7-AA and stand alongside Dade County as the only remaining region undefeated powers.
Pepperell freshman Caroline Morgan dazzled on the mound, tossing a no hitter. Morgan set down a whopping 16 Chattooga batters via strikeouts.
Offensively, sophomore Morgan Willingham and junior Chloe Jones each recorded two hits.
Willingham recorded three RBIs, including two home runs.
Pepperell has not lost a game since Aug. 14.
The Lady Dragons have a quick turnaround as they prepare to welcome Fannin County to Lindale on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Paulding County vs. Rome
The Rome Lady Wolves (6-10) rebounded from their non-region loss to Pepperell with a 10-7 Region 5-AAAAAA victory over visiting Paulding County on senior night. Rome took time to honor its six seniors.
Offensively, Laila King and Abigail Curry notched three hits apiece in the win while Emily Self recorded three RBIs. King and Curry both contributed two RBIs.
Maci Andrews threw a complete game for the Lady Wolves.
Rome returns to action on Thursday against Carrollton. Carrollton is currently 7-4 in the region while Rome is 4-7.
Coosa vs. Fannin County
The Coosa Lady Eagles (8-6, 5-4 Region 7-AA) have now won two in a row after shutting out Fannin County 9-0 in Blue Ridge. Coosa now moves back into the fourth playoff spot in 7-AA after a 1-0 at Model earlier in the week.
The Lady Eagles led 3-0 after two innings, but poured it on in the top of the third with a six-run frame.
Coosa freshman pitcher Abby Jacobs tossed five innings of shutout ball, giving up three hits while striking out seven batters.
The Lady Eagles will now prepare for a doubleheader with the Chattooga Lady Indians on Monday, Oct. 5, beginning at 5 p.m.
Armuchee vs. Bowdon
The Armuchee Lady Indians fell at Bowdon 7-4.
In the loss, Izzy Espy led the way offensively with two hits and two RBIs while also scoring two runs. Delaney Steen picked up a double and two RBIs.
The Lady Indians collected seven hits throughout the contest, but five errors cost the home team.
Armuchee faces a doubleheader at Mt. Zion tomorrow. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.