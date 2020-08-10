Shorter Women’s Basketball head coach Jared Hughes announced 11 new athletes to the program, one of the largest collegiate recruiting classes across the country. This is the first full class entering Shorter under Hughes’ leadership.
“We are ecstatic about getting these young ladies on campus to mesh with our seasoned group of returners,” Hughes said in a statement. “This will be a program-changing boost to Shorter University that will allow our basketball team to achieve the success it deserves. These student-athletes will be the foundation in our quest for NCAA success and the development of high-character student athletes.”
In alphabetical order:
Kimberlyn Black — East Paulding High School
Chatham Brown — Cherokee High School
Tykeidra Jackson — Baldwin High School
Savanna Mason — Creekview High School
Ally McCollum — Phillips High School, AL
Julia Peroni — Oconee County High School
Kelly Pickett — Hanceville High School, AL
Kaitlynn Stiles — Adairsville High School
McCall Thomas — North Forsyth High School
Bailee Usrey — Skyline High School, AL
Mariesha Welch — transfer from Point University (Model High School)
The 11 newcomers will join returners Christian Bolden, Mekala Fuller, Ansley Barge and Jasmine Gaines.
You can read more about their accolades and achievements, including comments from Coach Hughes, on the Shorter Women’s Basketball webpage at https://goshorterhawks.com/sports/womens-basketball.