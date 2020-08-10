Shorter Women's Basketball

Shorter head coach Jared Hughes reacts to a call by an official during the Lady Hawks’ game against West Florida in January of this year at the Winthrop-King Centre.

 Jeremy Stewart

Shorter Women’s Basketball head coach Jared Hughes announced 11 new athletes to the program, one of the largest collegiate recruiting classes across the country. This is the first full class entering Shorter under Hughes’ leadership.

“We are ecstatic about getting these young ladies on campus to mesh with our seasoned group of returners,” Hughes said in a statement. “This will be a program-changing boost to Shorter University that will allow our basketball team to achieve the success it deserves. These student-athletes will be the foundation in our quest for NCAA success and the development of high-character student athletes.”

In alphabetical order:

Kimberlyn Black — East Paulding High School

Chatham Brown — Cherokee High School

Tykeidra Jackson — Baldwin High School

Savanna Mason — Creekview High School

Ally McCollum — Phillips High School, AL

Julia Peroni — Oconee County High School

Kelly Pickett — Hanceville High School, AL

Kaitlynn Stiles — Adairsville High School

McCall Thomas — North Forsyth High School

Bailee Usrey — Skyline High School, AL

Mariesha Welch — transfer from Point University (Model High School)

The 11 newcomers will join returners Christian Bolden, Mekala Fuller, Ansley Barge and Jasmine Gaines.

You can read more about their accolades and achievements, including comments from Coach Hughes, on the Shorter Women’s Basketball webpage at https://goshorterhawks.com/sports/womens-basketball.

