It was all smiles for Shorter football as the Hawks have their first win of 2021 following a 24-13 victory at Erskine College last Saturday. The Hawks' record stands at 1-1 in the COVID-shortened four-game spring 2021 season.
Freshman Jaiden Dollard's three touchdowns propelled the Hawks in South Carolina.
Dollard started the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown grab from Jeff Brewer Jr. to cap off a 5-play, 34-yard drive.
At 10-6 in favor of Shorter in the third quarter, Dollard found the end zone for the second time. A 29-yard scamper and extra point put the Hawks ahead 17-6.
An Erskine rushing score late in the third quarter brought the score to 17-13, making for an exciting fourth.
For the icing on the cake, Dollard broke through the Erskine secondary once more with a 45-yard touchdown dash with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
Shorter closed out Erskine to win its first game since Nov. 9, 2019. However, considering there was no football played in all of 2020, the Hawks are actually 2-2 in their last four games played.
The Hawks return to Rome for games vs. Edward Waters (FL) and Fort Valley State University on Saturday, March 20, and Saturday, March 27, respectively.
Kickoff against Edward Waters is scheduled for 4 p.m.