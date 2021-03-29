The Shorter Hawks' 2021 spring season came to an end last Saturday at the hands of the Fort Valley State Wildcats 36-18 at Chris Hunter Stadium. Shorter's four-game campaign concludes with a 2-2 overall record.
The Hawks fell behind the 8-ball early as the Wildcats jumped out to leads of 10-0 and 17-6.
Shorter rallied back with a pair of field goals in the second quarter and a 5-yard touchdown by Trey Williams in the third quarter to take its first and only lead of 18-17.
However, Fort Valley State dominated the fourth quarter as Marlon Fleming stretched across the goal line twice to nab a 30-18 advantage. The Wildcats also picked up a scoop-n-score fumble recovery to the end zone to put an exclamation point on the afternoon's contest.
Shorter's offense struggled in the final frame, netting 33 yards on four possessions.
With the season over, Shorter begins its post-season meetings and the team will work out through April, until breaking for academic finals.