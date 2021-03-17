The Berry Vikings had several players named Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Players of the Week for their efforts this past week.
Freshman goalkeeper José Palacios was named the SAA Defensive Player of the Week after a 2-1 conference win at Centre last Saturday.
Palacios played the entirety of the contest, recording six saves and only conceding one goal.
So far for the 2021 season, he has appeared in three games and has tallied nine saves.
Berry men’s soccer returns to action when they host Hendrix on Friday and Rhodes on Sunday.
Laura Beier was named the SAA Defensive Player of the Week following a two-game sweep over nationally-ranked Hendrix last Saturday.
Beier anchored the Vikings’ defense with 9.58 digs per set vs. Hendrix. Overall, she tallied 24 digs and two aces in set one and 43 digs and two aces in set two.
Additionally, Beier was perfect in serve-receive again and has zero reception errors on the season. She moves up to first in the SAA in digs per set and second in aces per set.
Berry's volleyball team travels to Rhodes this weekend for a two-game conference series on Saturday.
Following Berry football's triumphant 21-20 SAA Championship win last Saturday, defensive back Elohim Hull earned SAA Defensive Player of the week and linebacker Brock Skinner earned Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Hull picked off two passes, including one he returned 58 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Vikings up 21-7. He also tallied six tackles.
Skinner blocked a punt and forced a fumble on a punt to maintain possession for the Vikings in a crucial game. He added one tackle.
Berry’s championship was the fifth in a row for the program and the Vikings were the only SAA team to finish the 2021 season undefeated.