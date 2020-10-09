The Armuchee Lady Indians earned a three-set sweep over the visiting Rockmart Lady Jackets on senior night at Armuchee High School.
Armuchee’s six seniors are: Hannah Dellis, Bailey Henderson, Carlie McCorkle, Mercedes McLaughlin, Ansley Reese and Molli Womack.
“Last night was a special night for our seniors,” Lady Indians head coach Clint Decker said in an emailed statement. “They have meant so much to our volleyball program and us coaches were happy to see them win three straight sets versus Rockmart.”
The Lady Indians moved to 22-13 overall with the sweep over Rockmart by set scores of 25-13, 25-18, and 25-22.
Decker’s lineup last night featured the six seniors for the entirety of the match.
McCorkle led the team offensively with 11 kills and 10 digs on the night. Womack finished the night with seven kills and eight blocks.
Womack is currently the leader for the state of Georgia for A/AA in blocks. She also ranks fifth in the state of Georgia among all classifications for blocks per set, averaging 1.5 blocks/set.
Reese led the squad in assists with 16. McLaughlin tallied 11 assists, also finishing the night with seven kills. Henderson notched six kills and Dellis completed the evening’s action with three kills and three serving aces.
“Collectively, our team has really begun to play their best ball in the past two weeks, we feel really good about where we are heading into the region tournament next week,” Decker said.
Armuchee wrapped up region play last week with a perfect 8-0 record. The Indians now prepare for the Region 6A/AA region tournament, beginning Oct. 15. The region tournament will be held at Armuchee High School on two dates, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct 17.