At one point, Nick Jones had no seniors to field.
The Unity Christian Lions were preparing to begin their 2020 season on the road, but just days before, the seniors had to enter a quarantine period.
Four weeks later, Unity Christian School has the opportunity to honor its seven seniors under the lights of Grizzard Park, and the Lions did not disappoint the home crowd.
UC (4-0) continued its winning ways after a 68-6 victory over the Dominion Christian Knights (2-3) at Grizzard Park Friday.
“We were really outsized. (Dominion Christian) was physically much larger than our team, however, our boys stepped up and really played at a high level tonight,” Lions head coach Nick Jones said. “We were able to carry intensity all throughout the game.”
Senior Drew King led the way at quarterback, throwing 12-for-14 for 171 yards with two touchdown passes. He also rushed for 34 yards and one ground score.
Sophomore Caleb Thompson recorded five carries for 92 yards and three TDs.
Defensively, Bailey Mohler notched 10 tackles. Eli Thompson returned a pass 85 yards to the house for a pick six while Cooper Giddens picked up a loose football and returned it 62 yards for a scoop-n-score.
The last two weeks have been difficult for Unity Christian School and head coach Nick Jones.
Last week, Jones’ parents were involved in a serious car crash. Jones’ mother died in the crash and his father passed away in a Pensacola, Florida, hospital on Tuesday.
On Friday, Jones made his return to the headset and said the feeling was awesome.
“This is what makes Unity Christian such a special school,” Jones said. “The rallying around my family throughout this past really two weeks. It was really special to be there with the guys to celebrate with them on senior night and to see them play well. It was really beneficial for me and my family.”