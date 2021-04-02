Darlington School announced Samantha Rush will be the next head coach of Lady Tigers Basketball.
The school released a statement Thursday naming Hazel Hall's replacement, who had led the program since 2017.
"I am very excited to name Samantha Rush as our head girls basketball coach," Darlington School athletic director Eddie Guth said in a statement. "She has worked tremendously hard and has been driven, caring, and persistent in her efforts with the girls. I expect she will share her passion, spirit and love of the game with the entire program."
Rush led the Darlington middle school basketball team to three consecutive area championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021. She also coaches middle school softball.
On the academic side, Rush teaches history for grades 7 and 8.
"I am very excited to be working with these girls again," Rush said. "I look forward to the challenge of coaching them at a different level and building on the strong foundation, fundamentals, and defense-first mentality that has made them successful the past several years."
After graduating from Armuchee High School, Rush attended and played basketball at Shorter University. She earned all-conference honors in 1997 and 1999.
She earned her bachelor's degree in Education.