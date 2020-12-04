The Model Blue Devils defeated the Coosa Eagles to open Region 7-AA play 1-0 while Rome High School split home games with the Harrison Hoyas.
Model's Cole Mathis led the way with 21 points and six rebounds en route to a 65-50 home win. Dane Fisher chipped in 13 points and five rebounds, while Jakenes Heard added eight points and eight rebounds.
Coosa travels to Unity Christian to battle the Lions on Saturday at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils hosted Bremen on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The Rome Lady Wolves are back at .500 overall (2-2) following a 46-44 victory over the Harrison Lady Hoyas.
At one point during the contest, Harrison led by 19 points, before the Lady Wolves were able to cut the deficit to 14 at the half.
Rome would outscore Harrison 29-16 in the second half to capture a two-point win. Treneisha Adams scored 19 points.
The Rome Wolves opened their 2020-21 season with a 61-57 loss to the Harrison Hoyas. The Wolves are in the midst of their first season under head coach Ryan Chambless, whose team currently has players still playing for the football team.
Rome football's Reid honored for win No. 200
Speaking of football, following the first quarter of the boys varsity basketball game, Rome football head coach John Reid was honored on the court in recognition of his 200th career victory, achieved earlier this year.
Rome City Schools superintendent Louis Byars, Rome High School athletic director Jason Harris and Rome High principal Eric Holland presented Reid with a special football commemorating 200 wins throughout his coaching career.
Since joining Rome in 2015, Reid maintains a 66-13 overall record (prior to Rome's second-round game against River Ridge). The Wolves have won three region titles and two state championships since Reid took the helm.