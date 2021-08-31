After finishing up last week's road trip, the Rome Braves (46-55) were excited to play in front of the home crowd at State Mutual Stadium. Unfortunately, the High-A Braves will have to wait another night to host the Winston-Salem Dash (38-63) as Tuesday's game has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
The series-opener will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 will start at 5 p.m. EDT tomorrow and approximately 35 minutes after it concludes Game 2 will begin.
Tickets for this evening's game can be exchanged for any other home game throughout the 2021 Rome Braves season, and they can be exchanged at any time at the Rome Braves Box Office. For more information, fans can call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.