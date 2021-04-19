Rome High School honored its 2021 track and field seniors on senior night last Friday at Barron Stadium. The Wolves' roster features 16 seniors.
In alphabetical order, they are: Cameron Alamia, Keniy’Ven Chambers, DeKerriya Daniel, Rene Escutia-Reyes, Jahlia Evans, Ebony Jackson, Connor Johnson, Jameion Leath, Matthew McKerrocher, Alden Morgan, Alec Morgan, Patrick Motes, Ski Muldrew, Ewan Parker, Widman Ramirez-Calderon, and Jay Wise.
“I am so proud of these 16 seniors for their commitment and dedication to the Rome High Track and Field program,” track and field head coach Nick Bridges said in a statement. “Every single one of these athletes gives it their all, whether that is at every single practice or at every single meet. I couldn’t be more proud of them for overcoming adversity and making this season one to remember.”