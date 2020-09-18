The Rome Wolves (1-1) fell 21-15 to the Cherokee Warriors (3-0) Friday at Cherokee High School in Canton.
Cherokee started strong, scoring on its opening possession, an 80-yard pass from junior quarterback A.J. Swann to fellow junior wide receiver Adarrius Harshawn.
However, Rome responded, as a long drive was capped off by a Caleb Ellard quarterback sneak across the goal line. The extra-point attempt was missed, so Rome trailed 7-6.
Cherokee responded with authority, as Harshawn’s 56-yarder put the Warriors up 14-6. Swann threw for 183 yards and the two touchdowns.
Cherokee running back Keith Adams Jr.’s 59-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter put the Warriors ahead 21-9.
Cherokee’s defense shined most of the night and took over in the second half as it continued to make big stops on fourth down. The Wolves turned the ball over on downs three times in the second half.
Rome established some success in moving the football during the latter 24 minutes, but had to settle for three field goals by senior kicker Fernando Lopez-Romero. With little time remaining in the fourth quarter down 21-12, the Wolves elected to go for a field goal which was made.
Rome then attempted an onside kick, but Cherokee recovered the football and ran out the clock.
Rome regroups and prepares for another road battle at Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County next Friday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.