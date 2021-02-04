Rome’s Justyn Smith scored 36 points and Cam Keith hit two critical free throws as the Wolves defeated the Dalton Catamounts 68-66 in Whitfield County.
Smith also had eight rebounds, while Keith recorded 11 points.
Braxton Wade finished with 10 points on the night.
Rome (11-7, 6-5 Region 5-AAAAAA) now maintains sole possession of fourth place in the region.
The Wolves return to the court for a high-stakes Senior Night showdown against the third-place Paulding County Patriots (7-5 Region 5-AAAAAA) Friday at Rome High School.
Rome lost its first meeting to the Pats 68-57 on Jan. 12.
Tipoff between the Wolves and Patriots is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., immediately following the Lady Wolves’ contest.
After the Paulding County meeting, the Wolves will have two games remaining vs. Dalton and at Alexander.
Around the Seven Hills, Armuchee’s basketball teams wrap up their regular seasons Friday at Drew Charter School.
Coosa’s basketball teams wrap up their regular seasons at home versus Dade County and Gordon Central.
The Darlington Lady Tigers conclude their regular season Tuesday versus Walker while the Darlington boys are set to battle Excel Christian Academy Friday at Van Es Arena.
Model’s basketball teams take on Gordon Central on Friday in Calhoun while Pepperell’s teams are in Blue Ridge to face Fannin County Friday.
Unity Christian’s teams prepare for the 2020-21 GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 Basketball Tournament, which Unity Christian School will host Feb. 8-12.
The Unity Christian Lady Lions, as a No. 2 seed, will battle No. 3-seed Horizon Christian Academy on Monday at 8 p.m.
The No. 2-seeded Lions take on No. 3-seed Lighthouse Christian Academy on Tuesday at 8 p.m.