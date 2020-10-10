CARROLLTON — Carrollton freshman running back Bryce Hicks rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the second half and the Trojans defense made big plays all night, propelling Carrollton to a 34-12 victory over the Rome Wolves on a rainy Friday night in Region 5-AAAAAA action.
Carrollton’s defense set the tone early, as the Trojan offense would score twice to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
However, Rome got back into the game in the second stanza. The Wolves were driving down field midway through the period when Carrollton hurt itself with huge penalties, putting the Wolves in scoring position. The drive ended with an 8-yard touchdown run from Rome running back Bryson Hill to cut the Trojans’ lead.
After a quick three-and-out by Carrollton, Rome took advantage and scored another TD, as senior quarterback Caleb Ellard threw a 19-yard pass to Martavious Collins with 2:03 left before halftime.
The 2-point conversion run failed and the score was 14-12, Trojans.
The turning point in the game came after Trojans muffed the ensuing kickoff and Rome recovered at the Trojans 26. Ellard (8-for-17, 123 yards) tried a fade pass deep to senior Jay Wise, but it was intercepted by Carrollton senior safety David Johns, who raced down the right sideline 91 yards for the TD with 11 seconds left until halftime.
The Wolves couldn’t get anything going in the second half, committing penalties and stalling on drives.
Rome remains on the road and faces Dalton next Friday, Oct. 16, in Whitfield County.