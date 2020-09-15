The Rome Lady Wolves are 2020 Battle of the Counties champions. The volleyball tournament, bringing together eight area high schools, showcased talent from Floyd and Polk Counties. They included: Armuchee, Cedartown, Coosa, Darlington, Model, Pepperell, Rockmart and Rome.
In the championship bout, the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs faced the Rome Lady Wolves. Cedartown took the first set 25-18, but Rome rallied back for three straight sets with scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-6, respectively, to capture the trophy.
In earlier action, Rome swept Pepperell, Rockmart and Cedartown in the winner’s bracket en route to the tournament final.
Other local team finishes
Armuchee defeated Darlington, but lost to Cedartown and Coosa.
Coosa was swept by Rockmart in the day’s first action, but rattled off three straight match wins against Pepperell, Armuchee and Model, before falling to Cedartown in the semifinal.
Darlington dropped two straight, losing to Armuchee and Model.
Model lost to Cedartown, defeated Darlington and Rockmart in the first two rounds of the loser’s bracket, but fell to Coosa in the third round.
Pepperell fell to Rome and Coosa.