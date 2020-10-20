The Rome Lady Wolves are state playoff bound and will face Region 8 No. 1 seed Buford in the first round on Wednesday at Buford High School.
The Lady Wolves punched their ticket to the 2020 Class AAAAAA Volleyball state playoffs after earning the fourth seed in their region tournament earlier this month.
Rome checked in at fifth starting off the region tournament, hosted by Carrollton High School.
Rome began with a match against the fourth-ranked South Paulding Lady Spartans, but was swept 2-0. The Lady Wolves then battled eighth-ranked Douglas County Lady Tigers, sweeping them 2-0.
This set the stage for a duel with third-seed Paulding County, which saw Rome prevail 2-1 securing a state-playoff berth.
The Lady Wolves returned to Carrollton on Oct. 10 and faced South Paulding for a second time. However, the same result from two days prior occurred, with the Lady Spartans sweeping 2-0 by set scores of 25-17 and 26-24, respectively. The result saw Rome take the No. 4 seed into state.
Buford, one of the top-ranked teams in Class AAAAAA in Georgia, finished with a record of 28-2.
Rome travels east to battle the Buford Lady Wolves in a best-of-5 match beginning at 6 p.m.