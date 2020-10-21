The Rome Lady Wolves volleyball season has officially come to an end.
The Lady Wolves were swept at the hands of Region 8-AAAAAA No. 1-seed Buford in straight sets 25-6, 25-7 and 25-7.
Rome ends a much improved season 19-16, including 4-7 in Region 5-AAAAAA.
In their first year moving up to Class AAAAAA, the Lady Wolves improved on their previous season by finishing in fifth place in Region 5, before securing the state berth. In addition to the playoff qualification, the team captured the Battle of the Counties title, achieved back in September.
The team had three students make All-Region. Senior Abby Hart eanred first-team honors. Senior Abby Payne and freshman Hunter McFarlane were second team.