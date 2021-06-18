The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled its championship dates and sites for the 2021-22 academic year, and its men’s and women’s tennis championships will return to Rome for the second straight year.
The 2022 tournament is set to take place April 20-24 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
“The staff at the Rome Tennis Center and Rome Sports have welcomed our teams to their city for two ACC tennis championships (2017 and 2021),” Brandon Neff, assistant commissioner of championships for the ACC, said in a statement. “With the number of courts, local volunteers and the new indoor facility, it’s a first-class venue for our student-athletes.”
The Rome Tennis Center continues to benefit the entire community through local programming and tournaments. In 2019, tennis sports events generated 4.9 million in economic impact. Last year, during pandemic restrictions, tennis was deemed a safe sport. Tournaments facilitated while adhering to CDC guidelines generated over 1.7 million in economic impact.
Opened July 29, 2016, the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College features 51 courts across 30 acres. The site is comprised of USTA-standard, asphalt tennis courts, six NCAA regulation courts, six indoor courts and three center courts for tournament and collegiate play.
The tennis center hosts local programming seven days a week. It serves as the home courts for area middle school and high school tennis leagues, local tennis leagues, youth and adult classes, youth camps and instructional clinics.