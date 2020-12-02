Caleb Ellard has officially put pen to paper, signing with Mercer University where he will play baseball for the Bears.
The senior was honored in a ceremony in the Rome High School library.
“I always talk about earning things with our players and with our coaches,” Wolves baseball head coach Brent Tucker said. “In April of last year, high school baseball was cut short. Caleb would text me and let me know that he was hitting the ball off the tee and going down to East Cobb to work on his game. He was still practicing a lot. His hard work has paid off. He got to work over the summer and schools started to call me. That is why we are here today. He worked for this moment and he deserves it.”
Ellard’s hard work extends to the classroom. He has maintained a 4.0 GPA and Tucker said he is a leader in the school and is a student with tremendous character.
Eric Holland, principal of Rome High School, offered words of encouragement to the future Bear.
“I remember when Caleb arrived at our school two years ago,” Holland recalled. “I must say that his parents have done an amazing job. Mercer University is near where I am from, so I am familiar with the campus. It is beautiful there and they have a strong academic program.”
Ellard played both football and baseball at Rome. He was the starting quarterback on the Wolves football team and plays in the outfield for the baseball team.
“From a young age, I grew up playing baseball,” Ellard said when asked about people who have been instrumental in his life. “One coach who has really helped me along the way is Luke Allen. He played for the Dodgers and he has taught me a little bit of everything. I also worked with a few other coaches like Mike Cameron who won a few Golden Gloves and played with the Mariners. Everyone along this journey has helped me in some sort of way and really had an impact on my life. Coach Tucker, who I just started playing for last year, has had a huge impact on me. This entire process has been exciting.”
Ellard said his parents have been the inspiration and motivation, and that their standard of excellence guided his preparation.
“I can’t wait to see what lies ahead at the next level,” Ellard said. “I want to compete against that level of talent. I am extremely excited about what is to come. I am thankful for every person who has helped me along the way.”