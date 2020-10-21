Rome Middle School Golf Team

The Rome Middle School Golf team poses with their newest piece of hardware on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Pictured from left to right: E.J. Oliver, Olan Greer, J.D. Lanier, Coach Kevin Davis, Lincoln Kilpatrick and Austin Lanier. 

 Courtesy of Kevin Davis

The Rome Middle School placed second overall at the West Georgia Middle School League Region Tournament on Tuesday. Fifth grader Lincoln Kilpatrick shot a 40 and made the All-Tournament Team. Kilpatrick will compete with four other players from Carrollton and one from Bremen versus the All-Tournament team from the Columbus Middle School League at Sunset Hills Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Carrollton.

Recommended for you