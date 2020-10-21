The Rome Middle School placed second overall at the West Georgia Middle School League Region Tournament on Tuesday. Fifth grader Lincoln Kilpatrick shot a 40 and made the All-Tournament Team. Kilpatrick will compete with four other players from Carrollton and one from Bremen versus the All-Tournament team from the Columbus Middle School League at Sunset Hills Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Carrollton.
Rome Middle School golf team places second at region tournament
WASHINGTON (AP) — Back fully campaigning after COVID-19 sidelined him, President Donald Trump returned to familiar form, spreading a litany of falsehoods.
Candidates vying for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat from Georgia squared off for the first time in a debate Monday that touched on the coronavirus response, criminal justice reforms and concerns that not all challengers are getting a fair shake in the crowded free-for-all race.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins both accused the other of lying and touted their own conservative credentials in their first debate, while Democrat Raphael Warnock assailed Loeffler for associating herself with a congressional candidate who has embraced basel…
Candidates vying for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat from Georgia hauled in big fundraising dollars down the home stretch ahead of the Nov. 3 special election.
ATLANTA (AP) — At 90 years old and living through a global pandemic, Hannah Carson knows time may be short. She wasted no time returning her absentee ballot for this year’s election.
