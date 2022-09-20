Rome man arrested on drug charges David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was arrested on drug charges after he was accused of trespassing at a convenience store on Turner McCall Boulevard early Tuesday.According to Floyd County Jail reports: 44-year old Michael Dewayne Green was found with suspected crystal methamphetamine.Green is charged with criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug-related objects. No bond has been set and he remained in jail as of Tuesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Imagine Festival kicks off today Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Reports: Man charged with drug trafficking after large bust on Callier Springs Road Rome attorney settles campaign complaint with state ethics commission Christopher Twyman admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Upcoming Rossville seasonal events for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, plus a fishing tourney 36 min ago Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai's birthday 1 hr ago Dior to show men's pre-fall collection in Egypt 1 hr ago US Highway 71 construction in Bemidji near completion 1 hr ago Bemidji schools' MCA results see increase in math and reading proficiency, decline in science 1 hr ago Winless Lamar football team sees Southland Conference play as 'fresh start' 1 hr ago Watermark Art Center to host Autumn Pop-Up Market 1 hr ago Death notices for Sept. 20 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death Imagine Festival kicks off today Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Judge declares mistrial in Renee Lanham murder case; jury convicts her on charges of giving false statements. Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized Latest Region Stories Upcoming Rossville seasonal events for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, plus a fishing tourney 36 min ago Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai's birthday 1 hr ago Dior to show men's pre-fall collection in Egypt 1 hr ago US Highway 71 construction in Bemidji near completion 1 hr ago Bemidji schools' MCA results see increase in math and reading proficiency, decline in science 1 hr ago Winless Lamar football team sees Southland Conference play as 'fresh start' 1 hr ago Watermark Art Center to host Autumn Pop-Up Market 1 hr ago Death notices for Sept. 20 1 hr ago