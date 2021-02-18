The Rome Lady Wolves are advancing on to the Region 5-AAAAAA title game after taking down Douglas County 57-38 Thursday at Carrollton High School.
The victory also assures a home playoff game for at least the first round of the state playoffs, set to begin on Tuesday. Rome’s record improves to 21-6 overall, including eight of their last nine.
Rome will face the winner of the Alexander-Carrollton contest on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Carrollton High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Rome split the regular-season series against Alexander (13-12) and lost both games to Carrollton (24-1).