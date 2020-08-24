With the 2020 football season less than two weeks away, Rome senior Caleb Ellard has made his collegiate commitment.
But it's not for football, but baseball.
Ellard announced Sunday night he is committing to Mercer University Baseball according to a post on his Twitter account.
"Let's do this! Go Bears! Committed!" read Ellard's tweet.
The Mercer Bears were 13-3 before NCAA collegiate spring sports shut down in mid-March. Ellard will trade in his red, gold and/or black jersey for an orange one.
Ellard could play multiple positions and is also listed as a right-handed pitcher. Rome Baseball had gone 7-8 this year before spring sports came to the abrupt halt.
Ellard was also Rome football's starting quarterback last season, completing 80-for-146 for 1,227 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Ellard is expected to be the starting quarterback when the Wolves take the field against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets in the long-awaited season opener at Barron Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4.