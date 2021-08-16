It is officially game week for Rome High football and you can listen to every moment of Wolves action on a radio near you.
Rome City Schools announced in a Facebook post Monday the Wolves had entered into an agreement to have Rome High School football broadcast and streamed on WRGA 1470 AM and 98.7 FM.
Hall of fame broadcaster Mike Parris, the voice of the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks for the past 20 years, will be the play-by-play voice of the Wolves.
According to the Anniston Star, Parris retired from his position as assistant athletic director for broadcasting at JSU on Aug. 1. Parris will continue to call Jacksonville State football, set to begin his 39th year in the booth next month.