The Rome Wolves golf team has been invited to and will be attending the LaGrange Toyota Granger Invitational at Callaway Gardens.
They will play 72 holes.
“The field at this tournament includes 12 of the best teams from all classifications in the state of Georgia,” Wolves head coach Kevin Davis said in a statement. “We will come back from this tournament on Saturday and then play in the area tournament at Governors Towne Club in Acworth on Monday.”
If the Wolves finish either first or second at the area tournament, they would advance into the state tournament.
If the team finishes in third or fourth place, the Wolves would have to travel to Jekyll Island and play 18 holes in order to earn their ticket to state.
“Overall, I am very proud of this team,” Davis said. “We have faced some adversity this year that has come in several different forms, but we have fought through these things together.”
During Rome’s last outing at Stonebridge Golf Club, Georgia Southern signee Hogan Ingram broke the school record for a 9-hole match with a score of 30, sinking four birdies and an eagle.
“The work ethic of these young men is great and most importantly, they all love the game,” Davis said. “I am excited to see what this group is going to accomplish in the upcoming weeks.”