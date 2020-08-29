2020 Schedule

9/4 Rockmart

9/11 BYE

9/18 at Cherokee

9/25 at Collins Hill

10/2 South Paulding

10/9 at Carrollton

10/16 at Dalton

10/23 East Paulding

10/30 BYE

11/6 Alexander

11/13 at Douglas County

11/20 Paulding County

2019 Schedule and Results

8/22 Marietta L 14-48

9/6 North Clayton W 63-6

9/13 Kell W 21-20

9/20 at Carrollton L 20-24

9/27 at Cass W 49-10

10/4 Woodland W 41-0

10/11 at East Paulding W 45-0

10/18 Paulding County W 51-14

10/25 Hiram W 52-0

11/1 at Villa Rica W 38-6

11/8 BYE

11/15 Lithonia W 46-0

11/22 at Warner Robins L 17-25

Team Roster

1 Eddie (EJ) Burks Sr. RB

2 Reece Fountain Fr. QB

3 Omarion Peugh Sr. LB

4 Martel Hight So. WR, DB

5 Jaquavious Wise Sr. WR

6 Caden Williams Fr. RB

7 Jalen White Jr. DL

8 Jayden Millsap Jr. DB

9 Tyson Warren Jr. WR

10 Bryant Wilkinson Sr. DL

11 Caleb Ellard Sr. QB

12 Martavious Collins Fr. TE

13 Patrick Cromer So. WR

14 Dashun Rouse Sr. WR

15 Sawyer Haynes Fr. QB

18 Jameion Leath Sr. DB

19 Bryson Hill Jr. DB, RB

20 Hyland Thomas So. TE

23 Thanh Luu So. DB

25 Shaun Nelson Fr. RB

26 William Bray So. DB

27 Chadwick Watkins Jr. DB

29 Vincent Quilici So. DB

31 Deontre Smith So. DB

33 Danta Smith Jr. LB

34 Eugene Catalano So. DB

35 Kendall Wright Fr. RB

36 Joshua Ellard So. LB

37 Reginald (RJ) Moore Jr. WR

38 David Smith Jr. LB

39 Chris Johnson So. LB

40 Ian Williamson So. LB

41 Jakiah Webb Jr. DB

42 Joshua Barosay Jr. DB

44 Grant Bullard So. LB

45 Alto Moore Fr. LB

46 Ja'Darius Price So. DL

47 Brandon Smith Sr. LB

48 Treyvon Adams Fr. LB

49 Kreisteon Byrd Jr. DL

50 Guy Vilsaint Sr. OL

51 Zarien Vilsaint Jr. OL

52 Jyrine Griffin Jr. LB

53 Elijah Edwards Sr. OL

54 Endinn Wright Jr. OL

56 Cesar Castillo-Martinez Sr. OL

57 Matthias Vance Jr. OL

58 Timothy Baltimore So. OL

59 Brandon Garrett Jr. OL

60 J'Kwon Floyd Jr. OL

61 Nicholas Monroe Jr. OL

62 Gabriel Van Meter So. OL

63 Steven White Sr. OL

64 Walker Norton Jr. OL

65 Joel Ramos Jr. OL

66 Adan Espinoza So. OL

67 Jostin Hidalgo So. OL

69 E'veon Jackson So. OL

70 Demond McCombs Jr. OL

72 Gael Garcia So. OL

73 Da'ien George So. OL

74 Andrew Sanchez So. OL

75 David Hernandez Jr. DL

76 Deven Valdovinos So. OL

77 Cesar Parker Fr. OL

78 Albert Goodgame So. OL

79 Jarvis Adams Fr. DL

80 Elijah Bradley Jr. TE

81 Ke'Ondre Brown Sr. WR

82 Tyler West Sr. WR

83 CorTiyus Ware So. WR

84 Theodore Johnson So. WR

85 Jair Herrera Jr. K

86 ZaTerrian Osborne So. WR

87 Jerick Herrera So. K

88 Alden Morgan Sr. WR

89 Alec Morgan Sr. WR

90 Charles Dupree So. DL

91 Stephiylan Green So. DL

92 Tyson Brown So. DL

93 Quintavius Miller So. DL

94 Ny'Kyus Borders So. DL

95 Idris Dennis Sr. DL

96 Ja'Marcus Lackey So. DL

97 Brittavious Thurman Sr. DL

98 Nicholas Greene Sr. DL

99 Fernando Lopez-Romero Sr. K

The Rome Wolves are back on a new gridiron and rearing to go in 2020. After a 9-3 2019 season, ending with a 25-17 second-round playoff loss at Warner Robins, the Wolves realign to Region 5-6A.

Head coach John Reid, entering his sixth season with the Wolves, was recently named by Maxpreps as the top high school football coach in the state. Reid is expecting big things from his squad in 2020.

“Our expectations are always the same: have fun doing what we do ... and play every down as hard as we can,” Reid said in a phone interview. “People may find it hard to believe, but our goal isn’t so much as state champions and all that stuff, we just try to see how many downs we play as hard as we possibly can.”

Since the end of 2019, Reid said Rome has graduated two of its top defensive linemen in Jorden Neal and Raquon Jones, its entire secondary and offensive line.

“We are going to be a young team,” Reid said on the 2020 roster. “It’s going to be challenging as young as we are, so that’s got me excited. We’re going to have to play some sophomores and probably a freshman or two have a chance at playing.”

Winning back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017, Reid said there’s a lot of pressure and prestige that comes along with being a starter on either side of the ball.

“If we would have a freshman that starts, it would be based on a need at a position or a kid’s really going to have to be a pretty good player,” Reid added. “It’s a lot to ask, especially with a tough schedule.”

While the Wolves might be overall young, they will be returning their starting quarterback in rising senior Caleb Ellard. They also return running back EJ Burks and receivers Donta’ Foster and Jaquavious Wise.

“Just being a part of Rome football,” Reid said. “I think the kids love it, enjoy it and it’s a big deal to them and our community.”

The Wolves will also turn to a new kicker after Alonzo Rodriguez graduated. Rodriguez, a two-time Special Teams Region Player of the Year, was a perfect 59-of-59 on extra point attempts and 98% of his kickoffs go for touchbacks.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ending sports across the nation in March, schools have had limited interaction with their varsity teams. Under GHSA guidelines, Rome football slowly phased in more on-campus conditioning and Reid said workouts had been well-attended.

“Our kids have been excited and I think determined to do a good job,” Reid said. “I think the kids got a greater respect and appreciation once they didn’t get to do anything like this for three months.”

Reid said he and his staff spent a lot of time going into great detail over everything from the weight room to the practice field.

“How they’ve spent time making a plan and implementing a plan is difficult,” Reid said. “There’s a lot of challenges to keep bars and benches and people clean and sanitized in the weight room. That’s been impressive with the coaches and ... they just take all the challenges and move on.”

Now back to full practice, Reid said the entire program has been working with the expectation of a complete season.

“Kid’s are pretty excited about it,” Reid said. “That’s the best part about football is these kids get to get out. You have some precautions you have to take ... those things are kind of becoming habit now.”

Rome’s regional competition in 5-6A will feature some new faces and familiar foes. One of those is the Carrollton Trojans, who bested the Wolves in a tight-knit 24-20 defeat in 2019.

Reid said there’s a “pageantry” to Rome football, as the team marches across the bridge at the convergence of the Oostanaula and Etowah Rivers and takes the field at Barron Stadium under the watchful eyes of a blowup wolf head.

“There’s a lot of high school kids that are in high school that were in elementary (school) in 2015 that have been going to games,” Reid said. “They expect victory, so I think that’s neat.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the atmosphere at Barron Stadium will look like in the fall and how different will it be from year’s past.

One change coming is all spectators will be required to wear face masks. Social distancing will also be prioritized.

The Wolves are scheduled to open their season against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets on Friday, Sept. 4, at Barron Stadium.

