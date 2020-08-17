The Rome Wolves football team is preparing to host its annual "Soap Game." The sixth edition of the event is scheduled to take place this Friday at historic Barron Stadium.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and brings together groups of football teams starting with middle school and leading up to the varsity Red vs. Gold game.
The schedule is as follows: seventh vs. eighth grade leads off at 5 p.m., eighth and ninth at 5:25 p.m., ninth and 10th grade at 5:55 p.m., varsity special teams at 6:20 p.m., offense versus defense 6:45 p.m. and finally Red vs. Gold in the evening's finale at 7 p.m.
Admission costs for fans and parents are as follows: middle school grades are asked to bring a can of Gatorade or a 6-gallon powdered drink mix. Ninth, 10th and 11th grades are requested to bring one bottle of 75 oz. liquid laundry soap. And for seniors, a can of 6-gallon powdered Gatorade drink mix.
The event will give fans a taste of the Rome football team exactly two weeks prior to the regular-season kickoff date of Friday, Sept. 4. The Wolves will face the Rockmart Yellow Jackets at Barron Stadium.