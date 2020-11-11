The Rome-Floyd Unified Youth Football semifinals and finals have been set, according to a release from Jim Alred, recreational services manager at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
The top-seeded Dragons and No. 2-seed Raiders highlight this weekend’s Unified Football slate, as the Junior Pee Wee Division plays host to the Heritage Bowl and the Pee Wee Division plays its semifinal games.
The Dragons and Raiders matchup kicks off this Saturday’s action with the Junior Pee Wee Heritage Bowl Championship Game, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Park on Redmond Field. The Raiders advanced to the title game by topping the Bulls 27-0 on Tuesday.
In the Pee Wee Division, the No. 3-seeded Blue Devils upended the Indians 28-0 on Tuesday to advance to a semifinal game, while the No. 4 seed Dragons beat the Devils 32-0 also on Tuesday to advance to the other semifinal.
The Blue Devils face off against the No. 2 seed Eagles on Saturday at noon at Riverview Park on Hi Tech Signs Field. The Dragons will then take on the top-seeded Dirty Birds at 1:30 p.m., also on Hi Tech Signs Field.
The winners of the Pee Wee semifinal games advance to next weekend’s Pee Wee Division Heritage Bowl Game on Saturday, Nov. 21, while the semifinal losers will play in the consolation game. Both games will be played on Nov. 21 at the Boys and Girls Club.
Admission for Saturday’s games at Riverview Park is $3 for adults age 13 and over and $2 for students age 12 and under. All gate admissions and concession stand sales are card only.