Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is offering youth sports clinics for four sports: baseball, football, softball and basketball.
The clinics focus on teaching fundamentals with added emphasis on ensuring participants learn or improve at least one aspect of their game that can be applied in their sport.
“A lot of kids haven’t been able to get outside and practice their sport as well as they would like,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford said in a statement. “These clinics can help boys and girls work on the fundamentals and get them ready to get back on the field or for them to learn a new sport.”
The clinics will run Monday through Thursday and are limited to just 10 participants per hour-long session. The cost is $20 per child per week.
Football clinics will be held at Riverview Football Complex. Baseball and softball clinics will be held at Lower Alto Park and basketball will be held at the Thornton Center at North Floyd Park.
Each clinic is currently registering and more information can be found at rfpra.com.