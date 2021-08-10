The past week has been a bit busy with school starting back, and the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation wanted to give parents a few extra days to get their kids registered for fall sports.
The registration deadline for baseball, softball and t-ball has been extended to Friday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Parents can register in person at our offices 1 Shorter Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Parents can also register their kids online at our website rpfra.com. Coaches in football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball will begin contacting players on their teams beginning middle of next week.