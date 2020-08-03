Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation (RFPRA) is looking to hire local help for the upcoming fall sports season through Express Employment Professionals. Registration for all fall sports continues until Sept. 1.
“Our numbers for baseball are pretty good, football numbers are coming around,” Todd Wofford, director of Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation said in a phone interview. “We’re looking to start the season either ... last week of September (or) first week of October, and that way the kids will be back in school.”
RFPRA is in need of officials for baseball, football, softball and volleyball. In addition, part-time positions of ticket takers, gatekeepers, concessions staff, scorekeepers and yardage-chain workers.
This year will look vastly different from previous years, as the COVID-19 pandemic will usher in new safety measures during practices and at events.
“There’s going to be unique challenges,” Wofford said. “We have some protocols in place we’ll be pushing out and things we’ll have to follow. We’ll have coaches and administrators checking temperatures and things like that.”
Wofford mentioned summer baseball’s success in Rome and the measures that were in place, such as cashless transactions and using prepackaged food.
“People are ready to get back, we just got to make sure we do it safely,” Wofford said. “If they can get back in school safely, I think we can figure it out on our end. We’re going to see how that goes.”
For those interested, log on to https://jobs.expresspros.com/?radius=15&keywords=&location=30161 to view open positions and apply online. For any questions about the application or hiring process, email Shannan Fox at foxs@floydcountyga.org.