The Rome High School track and field program hosted a youth camp over the course of three days at Barron Stadium. Forty-three children took part in the 2021 edition of the camp after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was so good to get back and see all these smiling faces and see these kids, how much they've grown," Rome High Track and Field head coach Nick Bridges said. "It's so good to just see kids out playing, get kids outside doing anything. Our two rules of camp are have fun and wear a smile and I think they've done that. It's so heartwarming ... to see all of this stuff happening."
The youth camp brings together children to learn and experience the sport of track and field and its many events. Bridges said this was the fourth edition of the camp.
"Track offers something for everybody," Bridges said. "It is a lifelong sport. there's something you can always do."
Bridges said the most rewarding part of the camp is to see the participants competing.
"A lot of folks may tell you that ... everybody's a winner and everything else and that's not the way the world really and truly is," Bridges said. "There are winners and losers and competition is what sharpens you. I think it's so good to see competition and it's healthy competition."
Speaking of competition, a much larger track and field meet is on the horizon for northwest Georgia.
In a few short weeks, Barron Stadium will play host to the 2021 USA Track and Field Youth Outdoor Championships. The event will run June 23-26, featuring some of the nation's top track and field athletes from across the United States.