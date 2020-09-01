Rome City Schools (RCS) has announced new policies and procedures for all Rome football home games at Barron Stadium this season. In a statement released Monday, patrons should take note of the following guidelines from RCS.
Entrance to the game will only be permitted if you are wearing a face covering and the only approved entrances will be at the stadium’s ticket booths. RCS has installed decals on the ground that mark the safe distance our visitors must observe while waiting in line to buy tickets. Ticket booth volunteers will be required to wear a mask and gloves during transactions. Fans may enter to the right of the ticket booth and follow the signage on the ground that direct the flow of traffic in the stadium.
Visitors will be asked to use the center tunnel of the stands to take their seats and use the two walkways on either side of the home stands to visit the concessions stands or to use the restroom.
Concessions will be open during the game and RCS has installed decals indicating where visitors must stand while waiting in line. Only prepackaged snacks will be served on both the home and the visitors’ side of the stadium.
Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium and all restrooms will be sanitized at the middle of each quarter.
While enjoying the game from the stands, please practice physical distancing. Every other row will be available for seating, and seats that are not to be used will be marked with caution tape. It is important to note that RCS administrators reserve the right to limit capacity if physical distancing cannot be maintained during the game.
Rome kicks off its 2020 campaign on Friday, Sept. 4, against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
In a separate release, RCS detailed how tickets can be purchased for this Friday's contest.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased using the following website: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA5278
Please be advised, seating capacity has been reduced to ensure physical distancing guidelines can be observed during the game. The option to purchase tickets will be available in-person at the ticket booth on the day of the game until the stadium reaches safe capacity numbers.
If you wish to purchase tickets at the gate on gameday, please be advised that volunteers will only take cash for the purchase of tickets.
If you wish to reserve your seat, it is advised to purchase tickets in advance using the link above.