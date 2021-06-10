The Rome Braves could not stage a late-game rally, ultimately falling to the Asheville Tourists 6-5 Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium. Rome’s overall record moves to 17-16 overall.
The Tourists struck first in the top of the second inning when Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run single to right field.
At 3-0 Asheville, Rome’s offense responded in the bottom of the third inning when Beau Philip scored from third base on a wild pitch, followed by Cody Milligan’s RBI double and Michael Harris II’s RBI single to tie the game 3-3.
Asheville retook the lead courtesy of an RBI double from Joe Perez, scoring Matthew Barefoot to make it 4-3 Tourists. Perez would come home to score moments later on a wild pitch by Braves pitcher Davis Schwab.
Harris II added a run back in the bottom half of the fifth, but Asheville’s pitching would hold the line.
Barefoot picked up an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to extend the Tourist edge to 6-4. Shean Michel would smash his first home run of the year to bring the contest within a run once more, but the Braves would not be able to push the tying run across.
Asheville held on for the win 6-5, snapping Rome’s two-game win streak.
Michel led Rome’s offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run. Harris II added two hits.
Asheville and Rome continue their series through Sunday at State Mutual.