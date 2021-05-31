The Rome Braves won their first home series of the 2021 season against the Greenville Drive with a 6-2 victory on Saturday and a 7-6 walkoff win on Sunday. The weekend success catapults Rome (14-10) into a first place tie with the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the High-A East - South Division.
Saturday: Rome 6, Greenville 2
Rome jumped on the board first with a big third inning. An RBI groundout, single and two doubles quickly made it 4-0 Braves. That inning would hold up throughout, as Rome's pitching staff limited Greenville to five hits.
Rome starting pitcher Mitch Stallings dealt four innings of one-hit ball. The 25-year-old lefthander lowered his ERA to 2.45.
Marrick Crouse picked up the victory, his second of the year. Crouse entered the game following Stallings' exit and pitched two innings, conceding just one hit and one walk while recording a strikeout.
Gabriel Noguera and Coleman Huntley would throw the rest of the way for Rome's 13th win of 2021.
Sunday: Rome 7, Greenville 6 (F/10)
Logan Brown hit a three-run home run to tie the contest in the bottom of the ninth, Kevin Josephina hit the game-winning RBI single and the Rome Braves walked off against the Greenville Drive for the third time during their six-game series.
Rome trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, but Josephina and Michael Harris II hit back-to-back singles to get the tying run to the plate. Bryce Ball reached first base on a fielder's choice to second, so the stage was set for Brown with runners at the corners.
On the first pitch of the at-bat, Brown smacked his game-tying homer beyond the right field wall to knot it up 5-5, his third home run of the year.
Rome could not push another run across home plate, so the fans got a dose of extra innings.
In the top of the 10th, Greenville's Cole Brannen laced a drive into center field, scoring Kole Cottam as the Drive took a 6-5 lead. But Rome's Jake McSteen limited the damage to just one run.
In the bottom half of the 10th inning, Shean Michel led off with an RBI double to left field, scoring Garrett Saunders, who had been automatically placed at second base to begin the frame. Andrew Moritz popped out to shortstop, but Josephina powered a drive to left field which would score Michel and send the Braves charging onto the field to celebrate.
Rome moves to 14-10 overall. The Braves travel to Bowling Green for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night.