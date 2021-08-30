The Rome Braves, fresh off a series win at Bowling Green, are back at State Mutual Stadium for the final meeting of the year against the Winston-Salem Dash. Rome (46-55) is 4-2 against the Dash this season, and the two teams have not met since opening week back in May.
Before the Braves and Dash take to the field, here’s a brief look back at what took place over the weekend in Kentucky.
Sunday: Rome 5, Bowling Green 3Rome closed out its penultimate roadtrip on a high note, completing a 5-3 comeback over Bowling Green to depart Kentucky with a series victory.
Luke Waddell’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning gave the Braves the insurance they needed to extend the win streak to three in a row.
Trailing 2-0, Rome’s offense finally found the scoreboard in the top of the sixth when Brett Langhorne’s seventh home run of the year sliced the Bowling Green lead in half.
Waddell tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh before sending his second hit of the day beyond the right field wall in the ninth. Cody Martinez recorded an RBI triple in the eighth to give the Braves their first advantage of the day 3-2.
Left-hander Jake McSteen started for Rome on the bump, going 5 2/3 innings conceding five hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
Rome relievers Benjamin Dum, Jake Higginbotham and Trey Riley combined for one hit and four strikeouts over the next 2 1/3 innings.
Emmanuel Ramirez, who arrived in Rome from AA-affiliate Mississippi at the end of July, pitched the ninth inning to lock up the save.
Saturday: Rome 4, Bowling Green 3Saturday’s showdown saw excellent pitching from starting pitcher Darius Vines and an offensive outburst in the fourth inning.
Vines, who went six innings allowing five hits, two runs, no walks and six strikeouts, earned his third victory of 2021.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Luke Waddell hit a two-run home run to give Rome its first lead of the day. After a pitching change, Drew Campbell stepped to the plate and hit a solo shot off the first pitch to extend the edge to 3-1.
Carlos Martinez’s RBI groundout later in the inning gave the Braves the eventual game-winning run.
After Vines’ exit, Mitch Stallings and Justin Yeager combined for the remaining three innings on the mound. Yeager snagged his second save of the season with a pair of punchouts.
Rome and Winston-Salem’s series runs through Sunday.