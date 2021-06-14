After a three-game weekend, the Rome Braves are back on the field Tuesday under the lights of State Mutual Stadium as the 12-game homestand continues.
The High-A East South Division frontrunning Bowling Green Hot Rods come to town as a former Rome Braves pitcher makes his way toward a return to the majors.
On Sunday, the Rome Braves announced that Atlanta pitcher Touki Toussaint is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Tuesday against Bowling Green.
Toussaint is in his seventh season overall in the Braves organization.
Toussaint has a 5.97 ERA with a 6-3 record in 38 appearances in the majors. In the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he made 34 starts and 37 appearances with the Rome Braves with a combined 4.25 ERA in 220 innings pitched.
Tuesday’s game will mark Toussaint’s first appearance since spring training March 22 against the Minnesota Twins.
As Toussaint prepares for his High-A rehab assignment, here’s a look back at Rome Braves’ weekend.
Saturday
Rome 6-5, Asheville 2-2: Tied 2-2 in the first game, Rome’s offense ignited in the bottom of the fifth inning for four runs.
Kevin Josephina, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, smashed a two-run double to right field, scoring Andrew Moritz and Cody Milligan for a 4-2 edge.
Bryce Ball stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single to center field as Riley Delgado crossed home. The Braves added their final run on a groundout from Logan Brown.
Spencer Strider, making his second appearance in Rome, pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two runs with two walks and four strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Asheville jumped on the board early for a 2-0 lead, but Rome roared back in the bottom of the fifth with five runs.
Brett Langhorne’s bases-clearing double would go down as the game-winning hit. Rome had trailed 2-1, but Milligan, Michael Harris II and Rusber Estrada crossing home plate gave Rome its first lead of the game, 4-2.
Sunday
Asheville 9, Rome 0: The series finale saw the Braves struggle throughout, as the offense managed just five hits.
Bryce Elder suffered his first loss of 2021, as his ERA rose to 2.93. Elder dealt six innings, surrendering six hits, four runs (three earned), while walking three and striking out four.