On Tuesday, the Rome Braves revealed game times for the upcoming 2021 season.
Rome will begin the season on May 4 at Winston-Salem to start a 12-game road trip. First pitch for the Braves' home opener vs. Bowling Green is set for May 18 at 7 p.m.
“Our 2021 schedule may be subject to change, so it is important for fans to check the website and our social media pages for all up-to-date information,” Rome Braves’ Vice President and General Manager, David Cross said in a statement.
Standard game times for the 2021 campaign include all Tuesday through Friday games scheduled for a first-pitch time of 7 p.m. All Saturday games are set for 6 p.m. and all Sunday games set for 2 p.m. throughout the 2021 season. Game times are subject to change, and www.romebraves.com is the most accurate resource for all up-to-date information on game times for the 2021 season.