After a homestand against the Greenville Drive, the Rome Braves are off to Kentucky to battle the High-A East - South Division-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods in their final regular-season meeting of the year. So far in 2021, the Braves are 9-21 against the Hot Rods.
Before Rome starts its series at Bowling Green, here's a quick look back at what happened over the weekend.
Sunday: Greenville 6, Rome 0
Sunday's series finale came to an early close as the Braves were dealt a shutout at the hands of the visiting Drive. The game lasted just six-and-a-half innings.
Joe Davis and Jaxx Groshans each recorded two RBIs for Greenville, as the Drive quickly got to Rome starting pitcher Mitch Stallings. Stallings would end taking the loss after delivering three inning allowing six hits and three runs.
Rome's offense managed five hits in the rain-shortened affair.
Greenville's Dylan Spacke and Casey Cobb combined for the five-hit shutout. Cobb, who entered in relief of Spacke, earned his first win of the season.
Saturday: Rome 4, Greenville 2
The Braves doubled up the Drive for their 42nd victory of 2021.
Cody Milligan's tally on Greenville relief pitcher Brendan Cellucci's wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning served as the game-winning run. Two batters later, Shean Michel came home on an RBI single from Jesse Franklin V to make it 4-2.
Milligan ended up scoring two runs on Saturday, as he recorded Rome's first run in the bottom of the fourth inning after Beau Philip reached first base on a fielding error by Greenville shortstop Christian Koss. The Braves led 1-0, then doubled their edge after Michel came screeching across home plate on a passed ball.
Greenville tied up matters at 2-2 in the top of the fifth inning, but Rome's runs in the bottom of the sixth combined with stellar relief efforts from Emmanuel Ramirez and Zach Daniels solidified the win.
Rome starter Jared Shuster picked up the win, going six strong innings conceding three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out five batters. His ERA drops to 3.59.