The Rome Braves look to turn around a rough road trip as the team travels to Hickory, North Carolina to battle the Crawdads in a six-game series beginning Tuesday. Rome has lost seven straight, including a sweep at the hands of the Greenville Drive last week in South Carolina.
Saturday: Greenville 11, Rome 3
Saturday's contest in Greenville became a forgettable one for the road team. Despite jumping on the scoreboard first with Michael Harris II's sixth home run of the year, the Drive scored four runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Offensively, Stephen Scott and Joe Davis paced the Drive, going a combined 5-for-9 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Scott's three-run blast in the bottom of the first would turn out to be the game-winning hit.
Pitching-wise, Rome starter Coleman Huntley struggled, pitching four innings conceding six hits, five runs with a walk and four strikeouts.
Andrew Moritz and Harris both hit RBI doubles to slice the Greenville edge down to 5-3, but the Drive restored their four-run edge when Davis hit a two-run homer over the wall in left center to make it 7-3.
Sunday: Greenville 2, Rome 1
Tyler Dearden's RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Jake MacKenzie secured the game-winning hit and the series sweep in South Carolina.
Sunday's finale featured a pitcher's duel between Rome's A.J. Puckett and Greenville's Brandon Walter. Puckett dealt 5 2/3 innings allowing four hits, one run, two walks and five strikeouts while Walter's five innings consisted of one hit, no runs, two walks and five punchouts.
Rome jumped on the board first in the top of the sixth inning when Michael Harris II smacked his 19th double of the year to left field, scoring Luke Waddell for a 1-0 lead. Stephen Scott's sixth home run of the season tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.