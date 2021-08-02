The Rome Braves leave town for a 12-game road trip with stops in Greenville and Hickory. Rome currently occupies fourth place in the High-A East — South Division standings, 18 games behind division-leading Bowling Green.
Here’s a look back at how the Braves concluded the brief homestand.
Saturday: Rome 3, Asheville 0
The pitching trio of Darius Vines, Trey Riley, and Justin Yeager allowed just one hit to secure a victory against the Asheville Tourists Saturday at State Mutual Stadium.
Vines got the start for the Braves, pitching the first seven innings and got pulled with a no-hitter still intact. He was relieved by Trey Riley, who did not allow a hit in the eighth inning before being pulled for Justin Yeager. The Braves headed into the ninth with a no-hitter still going, but it was broken up by a grounder with one out in the ninth.
Vines gets credit for the win, his first of the season. His record on the season moves to 1-3.
The offense for the Braves started early, with runs scored in the second, third, and fourth innings.
Garrett Saunders, Beau Philip, and Jessie Franklin V were all able to get RBIs in the game, while Kevin Josephina and Michael Harris II both notched runs in the game. Philip was also able to get a run in the contest.
Sunday: Asheville 14, Rome 6
It was like looking at night and day in comparison to the previous days’ game Sunday as the Braves fell by eight runs in the series finale.
Braves pitching struggled, as starter Huascar Ynoa, making a rehab start in Rome, allowed six runs on eight hits, a walk and two strikeouts through two innings of work.
Over the course of the next four innings, the Tourists only scored one run, but their bats came back alive in the final three innings, scoring seven more runs and putting the Braves away for good.
Leading the way offensively for the Braves was Beau Philip, who hit his fifth home run of the season. His three-run blast brought in Logan Brown and Brett Langhorne.
Mitch Calandra recorded two of Rome’s five hits in the contest serving as the Braves’ designated hitter.