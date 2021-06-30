The Rome Braves extended their win streak to three games, defeating the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday in Delaware.
Wednesday: Rome 13, Wilmington 3
Rome broke out the bats in game two of the six-game series, erupting for 14 hits and 13 runs, fueled by Michael Harris II’s big day.
The 20-year-old got the Braves going with a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning as part of a five-run frame which stretched Rome’s edge to 6-0.
Harris would finish the day 2-for-6 with a season-high seven RBIs. He has recorded 10 RBIs in his last three games.
The Braves notched a second five-run inning in the sixth and added two more in the seventh.
Tuesday: Rome 6, Wilmington 2
Rome’s offense got to work early in Delaware, striking for six before the Blue Rocks had batted.
Braves starting pitcher Freddy Tarnok (2-1) threw five innings of two-hit baseball with one walk and eight strikeouts.