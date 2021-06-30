Rome Braves

High-A East - South Division Standings

Through Wednesday, June 30

Record Pct. GB

Bowling Green 33-15 .688 --

Greensboro 28-22 .560 6.0

Rome 26-22 .542 7.0

Greenville 25-25 .500 9.0

Winston-Salem 23-27 .460 11.0

Asheville 22-27 .449 11.5

Hickory 19-31 .380 15.0

The Rome Braves extended their win streak to three games, defeating the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday in Delaware.

Wednesday: Rome 13, Wilmington 3

Rome broke out the bats in game two of the six-game series, erupting for 14 hits and 13 runs, fueled by Michael Harris II’s big day.

The 20-year-old got the Braves going with a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning as part of a five-run frame which stretched Rome’s edge to 6-0.

Harris would finish the day 2-for-6 with a season-high seven RBIs. He has recorded 10 RBIs in his last three games.

The Braves notched a second five-run inning in the sixth and added two more in the seventh.

Tuesday: Rome 6, Wilmington 2

Rome’s offense got to work early in Delaware, striking for six before the Blue Rocks had batted.

Braves starting pitcher Freddy Tarnok (2-1) threw five innings of two-hit baseball with one walk and eight strikeouts.

