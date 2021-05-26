The Rome Braves fell behind the 8-ball early and could never recover en route to a 9-3 loss to the Greenville Drive Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium.
The Drive got after Braves starter Ricky DeVito early, hitting three straight singles to take a 1-0 lead. Greenville would add a second before three outs were recorded, then added two more in the third via a two-run home run from Tyreque Reed.
DeVito would go four innings, surrendering six hits, four runs and three walks while striking out five batters.
Offensively, Rome generated six hits. Kevin Josephina led the way, going 2-for-4 with two base hits. Bryce Ball recorded two RBIs, one on a groundout and on the other from a bases-loaded walk.
Greenville’s Brayan Bello earned his fourth victory of the 2021 season, throwing five innings allowing two hits, one run, no walks and striking out seven batters.
The big difference of the night was walks. The Drive stayed patient at the plate and drew 12 walks from Braves pitchers. The Braves managed just two.
Tuesday: Rome 6, Greenville 5
Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Braves used some plate discipline, taking a hit-by-a-pitch and a walk to get runners on first and second with no outs.
Andrew Moritz then stepped to home plate and delivered the game-winning hit to right field as Beau Philip charged around third base to score.
The victory gave Rome its 11th win of the year.
Rome and Greenville continue their series through Sunday at State Mutual Stadium.