After a lengthy road trip, the Rome Braves (40-49) are back at State Mutual Stadium, set to open a six-game series against the Greenville Drive (47-42). Before the Braves and drive square off, here’s a look back at the weekend’s action.
Sunday: Rome 7, Hickory 5
After a weekend filled with postponed games and rain delays, the Braves were able to end the weekend on a high note, winning the series finale with a contest that started on Saturday and finished on Sunday. Sunday’s scheduled game was postponed to Sept. 16.
After just one side of the first inning was played Saturday, the umpires delayed it to the following day. Mitch Stallings was suppose to start the game for the Braves, but never seen the mound as Jared Shuster came in to start the bottom of the first on Sunday.
In what turned out to be a dramatic game for both teams, the score was dead even 3-3 heading into the seventh inning. The Braves bats could do no wrong in the inning, scoring four runs as Michael Harris II and Shean Michel hit RBI singles (Michel’s brought in two runs) and Brett Langhorne hit a sacrifice fly.
However, Hickory’s bats continued to battle. After loading up the bases, the Crawdads brought two runs across on a single, but the Braves breathed a collective sigh of relief when the final out was recorded on a groundout.
Friday doubleheader: Rome 5-4 (8 inn.), Hickory 11-0
After missing Thursday’s game due to inclement weather, the Braves split a doubleheaders against the Crawdads.
Darius Vines started game one for the Braves, an outing that featured six innings of spectacular two-hit baseball, but also allowed two runs.
Tied 3-3 after seven innings, the game moved to extras.
A Michael Harris II RBI single and a wild pitch brought home two runs in the top half of the eighth inning and the Braves held on for the win.
The second game for the Braves could not have gone much worse, as the team managed just five hits.
The pitching was not stellar either, with starter Coleman Huntley allowing five runs in four innings of work before being relieved by Gabriel Noguera.
Noguera’s relief outing wouldn’t even last an inning, as he gave up six runs in the fifth inning before being replaced by Davis Schwab to record the final out of the inning and finish the game by pitching the seventh.