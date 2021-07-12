The Rome Braves are back for Part II of their 14-game homestand as they prepare to welcome the Greensboro Grasshoppers to State Mutual Stadium for the start of a six-game series.
The two teams meet for just the second time this season and the first time at State Mutual Stadium. In May, Rome and Greensboro split a six-game series in North Carolina.
Before the squads take the field, here’s a quick look back at what happened over the weekend.
Saturday
Bowling Green 8-4, Rome 4-3 (8 Inn.)
The Bowling Green Hot Rods used a seven-run fifth inning to take game one of a doubleheader by the score of 8-4. Christopher Gau captured his first win of 2021 while Freddy Tarnok suffered his second loss of the year.
In the nightcap, Rusber Estrada’s walkoff single scoring Jesse Franklin V in the bottom of the eighth inning delivered Rome a much-needed victory over the Hot Rods.
Estrada went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. With the Braves trailing 2-0, his two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, which also plated Franklin, got the contest knotted up 2-2.
Brent Langhorne’s RBI double gave Rome its first lead of the game at 3-2.
Hill Alexander’s RBI single in the top of the sixth inning tied the game once more, but Indigo Diaz shut down the remaining scoring threat. Despite surrendering the tying run, Diaz recorded five of six his outs via strikeouts.
Rome’s Mitch Horacek, who pitched the top half of the eighth, got credit for the win while Bowling Green’s Justin Sterner was dealt the loss.
Sunday: Bowling Green 5, Rome 3
After just tying the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Braves were looking for a 1-2-3 top of the ninth in order to get the bats up for a possible game-winner.
Unfortunately for the home side, an RBI single and two bases-loaded walks gave Bowling Green three runs to make it a 5-2 affair.
Logan Brown hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the ninth, but it would not be enough as the Braves fell by the final score of 5-3.