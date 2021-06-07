The Rome Braves return to Georgia looking to snap a five-game losing streak as they welcome in the Asheville Tourists for the start of a six-game series.
On a road trip last week in Kentucky, the Braves went 1-5 against the division-frontrunner Bowling Green Hot Rods.
Here’s a look back at what took place over the wekeend.
Saturday: Bowling Green 7, Rome 5
Rome found the scoreboard first and held a lead through four innings of play. Michael Harris II scored two runs for Atlanta’s High-A affiliate, but the Hot Rods got their offense clicking in the bottom of the fifth.
Ruben Cardenas and Evan Edwards both hit two-run home runs to give and then extend the advantage for the home side.
At 7-2 in the eighth inning, Rome got back into the game courtesy of a bases-clearing double by Logan Brown to cut Bowling Green’s edge to 7-5.
However, Bowling Green relief pitcher Christopher Gau restored order, throwing the last 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and a game-ending double play to secure his second save of the year and the victory for the Hot Rods.
Sunday: Bowling Green 7, Rome 2
In the series finale, the Hot Rods jumped on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Up 1-0 with two runners on base, Hulsizer cleared the bags with a three-run home run to center field to give BG a 4-0 edge.
Jesse Franklin led the offense for Rome, going 2-for-3 with two solo shots beyond the right field wall.
Bowling Green’s Joe LaSorsa captured his second win of 2021 while Rome’s Alan Rangel suffered his fourth loss of the year.
Rome’s offense recorded six hits in each of the weekend contests.
Up Next
The Braves start a 12-game homestand Tuesday with the Asheville Tourists coming to town first, followed by the Hot Rods making their second trip of 2021 to State Mutual Stadium next week.